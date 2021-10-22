Customise your environment down to the smallest detail with EXVO from AllSeated

The majority of the virtual event landscape are apps that broadcast content. The experience is passive consumption with text chat and feels more like a conference call than an event. In addition, events like trade shows aren’t able to really provide value to stakeholders. A year without in-person events compounded the negatives of these types of engagement which caused unprecedented user fatigue and losses in revenue.

Allseated EXVO was designed from the start as an engagement engine driving the return on objectives for planners’ goals. EXVO provides an intuitive attendee experience that fits a large variety of virtual and hybrid strategies. EXVO provides a software platform specifically designed for the events industry, allowing participants to do most of the things they do at an in-person event in an immersive 3D virtual environment.

Think of EXVO as an in-person event’s digital twin. With hundreds of virtual copies of real venues from all over the world and thousands of objects that can be easily used to customize designs, the only limit to what can be created is your imagination. All these options make telling the stories of your brand through themes and positioning sponsors and exhibitors incredibly impactful.

In EXVO, attendees move freely through a venue in an interactive, self-guided experience. They can network with exhibitors, sponsors, peers, and new connections with ease. Whether exploring the trade show floor, watching a presentation, listening to speakers, browsing exhibit booths, or networking in the hallway, connect and share face-to-face with real people. Choose where to go, who talk to, and what content to consume in a customizable, fully branded, monetizable, 3D virtual environment.

Customize the environment down to the smallest detail. EXVO offers a variety of venue model, floorplan, small room, and speaker stage options. Add digital branding options throughout a venue including live or on-demand media activations, multimedia hosting, and sponsor signage. Integrate client-provided content including live stream, video, and slide shows. Include 1-on-1 conversation, group chat, and instant messaging. Understand participants with real-time critical data. Gain lead intelligence and help improve future events. The platform offers a user-friendly interface and 24/7 live chat support.

Backed by more than 8 years of close collaboration with the events industry, EXVO is built by events professionals for events professionals. EXVO brings the in-person experience to virtual and hybrid events. Learn more. Visit Allseated.com.

