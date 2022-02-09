Much of the last nearly two years has been about adding value, be it functional or financial, to the virtual world – tech companies of all shapes and sizes building walkable, workable bridges across the Covid-19 torrent for businesses everywhere.

In 2022, with this coronavirus ‘controlled’ to an extent at least, the hope is for events to be able to mix in much more flesh and blood traffic to the event model, backed up/enhanced by the best in contemporary thinking.

In Top Tech for 2022 we look at a mix of companies and their next wave of solutions, from super-smart apps building on shows’ reach, incorporated 3D venue maps, speaker holograms, the very latest hybrid platforms, virtual venues and much more. It’s all here. A hybrid hoedown.