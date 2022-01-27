Top judging panel announced for The Diversity in Events Awards 2022

Diversity Ally, the leading diversity and inclusion organisation for the events, MICE and hospitality industries, has secured three top industry figures for its inaugural Diversity in Events Awards.

Fay Sharpe OBE, Ryan Curtis-Johnson and Amrita Devaiah have been announced as judges for the awards which take place on 26th April 2022 at Cutty Sark in Greenwich.

Diversity Ally founders Ashanti Bentil-Dhue and Gabrielle Austen-Browne launched the awards as part of their commitment and mission to recognise, promote and celebrate those doing great work for equality, diversity and inclusion through events.

All three judges have worked to drive diversity through their roles within the industry.

Fay Sharpe is the founder of mentorship programme Fast Forward 15, and this year was awarded an OBE for her work in equality, mentoring and charity.

Sharpe explained: “I’m delighted to be a judge on the inaugural Diversity in Events Awards. There has never been a more important time to celebrate the work that individuals and organisations are doing to move things forward. Spotlighting this important work is key to our industry’s success in attracting and retaining talent. I will be looking for innovation, openness and honesty in the entries. And of course, putting good practice in place.”

Ryan Curtis-Johnson has worked in the events industry for more than 12 years and his current role is as the Director of Communications at the Valuable 500, helping to drive the message of inclusivity for those with disabilities within the workplace.

Curtis-Johnson added: “It’s vital that we see actions towards diversity and inclusion not just saying you are. I will be looking at how they went about making the steps to make the event as inclusive and accessible for all, the proof will be in the level of detail within the entries.”

Amrita Devaiah is currently the Head of External Affairs and Engagement at the Cabinet Office, with responsibility for events and all aspects of ministerial engagement for the department.

Devaiah said: “What a time to be celebrating the amazing work the industry is doing across the board to be more equitable, diverse and inclusive – though it blows my mind that these awards haven’t existed previously. I will be looking for creativity and impact in the entries and am so excited to see what individuals and organisations have delivered during one of the most difficult periods for the industry. The events world is full of diverse talent, and individuals who go above and beyond to make spaces and events accessible for all – I want to celebrate them, share the best practice and amplify their great work!”

Categories include ‘Diverse Events Team of the Year’, ‘Best D&I Initiative’ and ‘Diversity Champion of the Year’. To learn more about The Diversity in Events Awards, visit https://www.diversityally.co.uk/the-diversity-in-events-awards-1