Top 10 Sustainable Event Suppliers

Sustainability should now be top of the agenda when planning events and experiences. Key concepts include the protection of the natural environment, choice of non-toxic materials, reduction and reuse of resources, waste minimisation, and the use of life-cycle cost analysis.

In this feature we showcase suppliers who are environmentally responsible, check them out here and contact them to take your future events to the next level.

EventDecision offers brand new solutions for event planners

On 25th January, EY announced its ambition to be carbon negative in 2021, setting targets to significantly reduce its absolute emissions, and removing and offsetting more carbon than it emits.

Soon afterwards on 4th March, SAP announced its intention to become carbon-neutral in its own operations by the end of 2023 – two years earlier than it had previously hoped.

BMA House – Modern events with heritage

Home to the British Medical Association since 1925, the sustainable venue boasts 22 unique and versatile spaces for up to 320, including 11 purpose-built meeting rooms, all fitted with cutting edge AV technology.

Sustainability is a way of life for the team at BMA House, and as part of an ongoing drive to maximise sustainability, it has reduced its delegate carbon footprint by 69% over the last four years, whilst reducing water usage by 5.4 million litres per year.

Actavo Events puts Sustainability centre stage

Actavo Events is a global events company specialising in the supply of Event Infrastructure including staging, grandstand seating, fencing, crowd control, drape and bespoke scaffolding structures, in addition to offering Project Management expertise for special projects. It delivers event services to music, public, cultural, corporate, exhibition, film/TV and sporting sectors in the UK and globally. With two strategic locations in the UK in Uxbridge and Edinburgh and a head office in Dublin, it has delivered events all over the world. In the UK, contracts include London Olympic Stadium and the Commonwealth Games.

Whatever or wherever the event, a dedicated account manager oversees all aspects including on-site support for the duration of the event. The project management team is also supported by: an in-house design team providing full technical support including CAD design and support for site survey and inspection; a SHEQ (Safety, Health, Environment & Quality) Team; and a newly formed Tech & Innovation team.

Sustainability is at the heart of every aspect of The Kia Oval

Sustainability is at the heart of every aspect of The Kia Oval – a venue with a strong ethos of environmental consciousness and responsibility.

In every decision made, from the bottom up, the ground is proud to be playing its part in reducing the capital’s carbon footprint, helping to educate event attendees and highlighting the behaviours needed to help reduce the ground’s environmental impact.

How Request Shed reduces carbon footprint at exhibitions & conferences

Request Shed™ focuses on sustainable events and has set out to combat wasted marketing materials by hosting brochures and media in a self-service content hub. Offering kiosk solutions and contactless access for visitors for virtual, hybrid and in-person events.

The Challenge

At every exhibition, trade fair or sales event around the world, thousands of printed marketing materials are being handed out to anyone within reach, with the slim hope that someone will take a second glance and consider your products or services. This often results in high print costs and possible lost leads.

Sustainability: a core value at ID Card Centre

With over 23 years of industry experience, ID Card Centre is committed to working alongside you to ensure your events run as smoothly as possible after such a challenging year.

Sustainability is a core value at ID Card Centre, so we’re dedicated to working with events companies of all sizes to offer the best green solutions. We’re aware that there’s a global issue when it comes to plastic pollution, and that’s why we’re collaborating with organisations such as Plastic Bank to offset the potential waste that our PVC products may produce if disposed of incorrectly. We also look at ways of preventing the use of plastics where they aren’t necessary.

Event Concept: Their mission- to be your Partner of choice, delivering excellence with creativity, innovation and conscience

Event Concept is a creative event production agency based in central London. Their mission: to be your Partner of choice, delivering excellence with creativity, innovation and conscience.

Whether you’re looking for support with an award show, brand experience, conference, or launch, Event Concept lean into 20 years of production experience and an industry leading creative team to deliver creative live and hybrid and virtual experiences that wow audiences.

SCOOCS, the All-in-One sustainable virtual & hybrid events platform

Do you know what produces 30.000kg of CO 2 ? A two-day conference with 150 participants. To compensate for these emissions, we would need 2400 trees.

As sustainability advocates, even before Covid-19, these questions had always been on our minds. That’s why, while creating SCOOCS, it was clear that sustainability must be a part of our DNA, making SCOOCS the go-to sustainable virtual & hybrid events platform. Not least it is in our name (SCOOCS stands for Smart Customizable Online Offline Conferencesfor Sustainability).

Evolution dome: Our commitment to sustainability

It is a very strange time in the world right now, we are all well aware. While every element of life and business has slowed down, in many places around the world, the environment is flourishing due to fewer movements of planes, vehicles and people.

Once normality resumes, it is our hope that many companies and individuals will be placing sustainability back at the top of the priority list looking at how to reduce an event’s carbon footprint and environmental impact on the planet – on top of being very cost-effective with business decisions.

Sustainable event furniture made from recycled plastic

Did you know that 13 billion plastic bottles are disposed of each year? Or that recycling one plastic bottle can conserve enough energy to light a 60W light bulb for up to 6 hours? Recycled plastic can also be used to manufacture high quality, cost-effective sustainable event furniture, which is exactly what one Yorkshire-based business is doing.

British Recycled Plastic is an environmentally conscious company, driven by the desire to create new products and markets for plastic waste, saving it from landfill. The business is passionate about changing the perception that plastic waste materials are solely a problem, instead educating people of their power as a resource.

