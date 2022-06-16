Top 10 Sustainable Event Suppliers – Green Voltage

Green Voltage are market leaders in providing sustainable power and support to the film, television, broadcast and live event industries. Created specifically to address the demand for environmentally conscious solution their clean, silent e-generators deliver safe, reliable power to productions of all size and genre.

They are emission free, quick, convenient, clean and most importantly provide an opportunity to bring renewable energy to every production.

The company is a specialist equipment resource and exclusive European suppliers of the 20k E-Gen (75kw storage) Electric Generator and the 5k and 2k VOLTstack battery powered portable generator units.

They are designed and built specifically for use within the film, television and live event production industries. These technically advanced, portable solutions provide crews with a reliable, silent, 100% emissions free alternative to traditional power sources.

Green Voltage was formed by David Sinfield and Adam Baker. Dave Sinfield a gaffer with credits on a variety of feature films going back to 2003, including Batman Begins (2005), Captain America: The First Avenger (2011), Aladdin (2019), No Time To Die (2021) and Indiana Jones 5 (2023). Adam Baker with a background in the live events sector, film and power management, working as a production manager, lighting and power designer, are both highly experienced industry professionals with an expansive understanding of the specialist electrical, lighting and power requirements used within film, television and live events industries.

A shared interest in the issues surrounding climate change plus their clever sourcing of an opportunity to help introduce change within the film industry laid the foundations for Green Voltage.

‘We talked about the fact that finally the film industry was starting to be very conscious of climate change, particularly in trying to reduce the use of plastics and the amount of waste that was produced, as well as recycling as much as possible. We knew that LED lamps were providing a greener alternative to the older style of lighting used on films, but what was lacking and just as important, was a better option for power. That was especially clear from seeing idle-running generators on stand-by or units powering minimal applications’ Baker comments.

Since starting the business in 2019 we have seen an increase in workable solutions in the live events sector including a diesel free campaign for BMW electric minis, Notting Hill Carnival, Music Declares and more recently the Queens Jubilee.

Although still a relatively new company, the interest in the Green Voltage product range and the ways in which it can effectively reduce the environmental impact of a production has been immense and the support it has received from Bafta and HoD’s is testament to it’s core values and success.

feature