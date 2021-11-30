Tom Clements continues as president After landmark NOEA Convention & AGM

The National Outdoor Events Association (NOEA) Annual General Meeting unanimously agreed to a second two-year term for Tom Clements, Specialized Security, as president of the organisation. The announcement comes after the association’s Annual Convention, which saw Theresa Villiers MP, chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Events, answer questions from across the its membership.

The landmark convention also saw Matt Ashton, director, Public Health Liverpool, take questions from the delegation on how public health and events can work positively to create both better and safer events. Between them, the two speakers committed well over an hour and a half of their time to speak to delegates, offering them unrivalled access to leading opinions throughout the day.

Equally, the NOEA Convention saw the association’s theme of #BuildBackBetter realised through another five sessions across the day, with specific talks around Diversity, Equality and Inclusion, the key trends affecting event decision making in local authorities, and a special session on looking to the past to build for the future. This session was also chaired by Alysha Sargent, Barnstorm Global, who was also promoted to vice-president of NOEA at the AGM.

“It’s been a horrible time for the industry over the last two years and I sincerely hope my next two will be more positive,” commented Tom. “I have to say though, NOEA’s position in front of its stakeholders, our government and, of course, our members has never been stronger. This cannot be more clearly evidenced by the quality of the education we offered at the convention, and the willingness of high-profile individuals to spend time with our members.”

“It’s important that we use our growing reputation to help support our members through what could be an incredibly tough 2022, and I’m already delighted with the education and resources we’ll be offering them next year,” continued Tom. “There has never been a better time to be a NOEA member and myself, our Vice-Presidents and the rest of the NOEA Council will again be committing our time to do whatever it takes to support the industry.”