Together Again Expo in Dallas postponed until January

This week, Alliance Nationwide Exposition and the Texas Live Events Coalition, working in conjunction with the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center in Dallas, TX, have decided to postpone the upcoming Together Again Expo. The event is rescheduled for January 15, 2021.

The decision was made as a result of the challenging financial situation most of the vendors are currently experiencing. The live events industry was hit hard by COVID 19 and the long term effects are still yet to be known. The Live Events Coalition reported this week that 70% of the companies that service the events industry have either closed or are in danger of closing. The lack of legislative acknowledgement and financial support for our industry has forced many of our partners to close their doors or reduce their operations to an extent that makes their participation in Together Again Expo Dallas, at this time, impossible.

“Together Again Expo’s goal has always been to help build a community that positively impacts the recovery of the live events industry. We would be remiss if we did not revisit and evaluate the upcoming event experience for both attendees and exhibitors in the current climate, which continues to evolve,” says Mark Yuska, owner of Alliance Nationwide Exposition and founder of the Together Again Expo.

As a result of this evaluation, Together Again Expo has decided to take this prudent and necessary action. “We are sincerely grateful to our industry partners who continue to graciously invest resources and time to fuel the Together Again mission,” says Yuska.

Dallas, TX is part of a growing list of cities that have recently re-opened their doors for both business and events. Alliance Nationwide Exposition is thankful for their effort in bringing Together Again Expo to their city and the tireless work they put into making the event happen while in the midst of such uncertain times.

Together Again Expo, Alliance Nationwide Exposition, and the Live Events Coalition remain optimistic that the upcoming Dallas event rescheduled for January will encompass the continued collaboration and enthusiasm of the live events community in the Texas region. Inquiries can be directed to info@togetheragainexpo.com.