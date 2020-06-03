Today is Global Exhibitions Day #GED2020

Today is Global Exhibitions Day (GED) 2020. The key message of GED 2020, “exhibitions are key to rebuilding economies,” has already spread to 109 countries/regions, has a social reach of 5.3m people, and is supported by the major players in the exhibition industry, making this the largest and most important day of advocacy and awareness of the global exhibition industry to date.

From Afghanistan to Zimbabwe, the exhibition industry is coming together through videos, webcast, pictures, media, social campaigns, government endorsements, and more, in a coordinated effort to focus on the critical role exhibitions play in getting business and economies back on track.

Kai Hattendorf, CEO of UFI, the Global Association for the Exhibition Industry, stated, “As the world readies itself to recover economically from the COVID-19 pandemic, marketplaces and meeting places are key. These platforms are celebrated each year on Global Exhibitions Day. We are delighted to see the significant resonance of the message, inside and outside the industry, that we have a critical role to play in reconnecting and rebuilding communities and economies.”

The entire exhibition industry is encouraged to take part today (3 June). GED, coordinated by UFI, is actively supported and promoted by 41 partner associations and their respective members. GED 2020 aims to unify the industry, share hope and optimism, and focus on the important role of exhibitions in reconnecting and rebuilding communities and economies.

For everything needed to get involved with GED 2020, visit globalexhibitionsday.org.