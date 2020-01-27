Tobacco Dock unveils 2020 vision

On 23rd January, Tobacco Dock welcomed 120 guests from the UK’s leading event agencies, exhibition organisers and venue finders, as well as over 100 corporate clients, to showcase its exciting plans for 2020. The iconic London venue has recently started the next phase of a £10m investment programme to upgrade its facilities and create an enhanced client and visitor experience.

Guests had an opportunity to experience the brand-new winter pavilion in the Gallery Courtyard linking the two largest spaces in the building. This architect-designed structure has been installed to link Great Gallery and Little Gallery and conserve heat in the coldest months of the year. It is designed to fit seamlessly into the Grade 1 listed building and the ample use of glass means that guests can still enjoy the views and atmosphere of the wider venue.

Attendees had an early insight into the comprehensive enhancements planned for Tobacco Dock over the coming year, including refurbishment of over 40,000 sq ft of the Vaults with new floors and the latest generation of energy-efficient lighting, a brand-new Tasting Room and second production kitchen, Living Wall and extensive landscaping on the Quayside Walkway, as well as improvements to existing facilities such as new lifts.

Guests enjoyed outstanding hospitality from Tobacco Dock Food, sampling canapés and bowl food.

“These developments represent the most dramatic changes to the building since we relaunched as an events venue in 2012,” said Jonathan Read, Tobacco Dock’s commercial director.

“Based on research with over 250 clients we are investing to further enhance the client and guest experience and to maintain our position as London’s most demanded venue for creative, engaging events from the intimate to the massive, from a C-Suite off-site to global product launch.”

