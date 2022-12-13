TLC expands its team with two new appointments

Professional event planners, the Taylor Lynn Corporation (TLC), has recruited two new team members this month and promoted Laura Callaghan to the role of senior events producer, as it continues to experience a high demand in event bookings.

Joining the events team is Amy Brown, who is familiar with the Manchester venue sector having previously worked at the Edwardian Manchester Hotel and Peter Street Kitchen. She brings experience, creativity, and superior people skills to the table. A strong communicator, her unrivalled ability to relate to clients and understand their needs not only makes Amy popular but gives her a real edge in expertise.

Monique Hogan has already settled into her role with the company, working alongside the team on corporate and private events stretching to 2026. She joined from The General Medical Council where her organisation skills, attention to detail and ability to problem solve whilst working under great pressure during the COVID-19 pandemic, perfectly equip Monique for her role in this busy event environment.

These appointments will support the planning and production of TLC’s high volume of events right across the UK and Europe. In addition to the company’s headquarters in Manchester, it has recently expanded operations to establish a permanent, full-time base in London. A shrewd investment, as despite the current economic challenges in the UK, TLC’s business events market is still buoyant, and this has contributed to the company predicting to exceed it’s £5 million forecast in corporate event sales in 2022-2023.

“On the back of a successful year, and a very busy diary for 2023 already in place, we had to expand the team and have recruited two of the best. Both Monique and Amy bring with them unique qualities that are the perfect fit with the TLC culture. They are both driven, creative, obsessed with trends and love working in the events industry. We are delighted to have them on board, and they are both already working on several fantastic projects with Jess Randall, our senior events director, and myself. “ – Liz Taylor, CEO, Taylor Lynn Corporation

With its headquarters in Manchester, TLC has worked with the biggest brands, blue-chip giants, and SMEs to create business, conference and staff recognition events across the UK and Europe. These include the JCI Manchester, Women in Property, AIG, Manchester United, Wain Homes, Radius Payment Solutions, ITV, UEFA, Rothschild Bank, City Suites, and BGL.