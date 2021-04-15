TicketSellers appoints new Client Success Manager and Social Media & Marketing Manager

On a mission to become the ticketing partner of choice for independent music festivals, TicketSellers & Eventree has appointed Libby Urvois, as Client Success Manager, and Mollie Love, as Social Media & Marketing Manager.

Urvois, who joined the business in March, has 13-years of experience and knowledge of working in the events industry managing client relationships and developing new business for a range of live-entertainment-based businesses.

Reporting to the Operations Director, Urvois will be responsible for leading the account management side of the business. Having come from a Client Development Manager role at Ticketmaster UK, Urvois is no stranger to managing client relations and managing event day box offices.

Urvois said: “I’m thrilled to be joining the TicketSellers team as they begin to grow again after the impact Covid-19 had on the business. I look forward to working with our incredible clients, providing them with the best tools and support for their event. I can’t wait until we’re all back in a festival field soon!’”

Advertisement

Love, who joined the business earlier in the year, has 2-years of experience working with TicketSellers and building relationships with existing clients. She previously worked in a customer-facing role, where she was instrumental in fostering trust between the brand and it’s customers.

Working alongside the Sales & Marketing Director, Love’s role centres around running brand awareness and lead generation advertising and campaigns on digital platforms, as well as all creative aspects of the business and general growth of the businesses and their clients presence on social media.

Love said: “I’m incredibly happy to be joining the TicketSellers team in a role that means I can really impact the business. Having started as a part-time customer care employee during university, I’ve really come to appreciate and understand the needs of the business. I’m excited to use my experience working for the team both on-site and in the office to truly benefit the TicketSellers brand, and feel ready to hit the ground running in 2021!”

TicketSellers are delighted to be in a position where they are able to continue strengthening their team throughout the Coronavirus pandemic, actively recruiting valuable members of the team to further their clients’ experience with them. CEO Phil Hayes said: “2020 was an incredibly tough year for every company in the events industry and we all had to reduce staffing levels to ensure our businesses could survive. Now that things are looking up I’m delighted that the team at TicketSellers is growing once more. We’re already seeing the impact of Mollie’s work on our social media and marketing, and Libby is proving a hit with our clients.”