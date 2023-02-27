Top of Article

TicketsCandy, the most business-friendly event ticketing service, has today announced the launch of its service in three key global markets: United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia. TicketsCandy is a business-first platform, offering free services to businesses to use and a low-cost fee to consumers, making it a win-win situation for event goers and hosts everywhere.

TicketsCandy will eliminate all service fees in the 3 new countries, making it the most cost-effective ticketing solution available. This move is part of TicketsCandy’s ongoing commitment to providing value to event organizers and creating a more competitive ticketing landscape, particularly during these challenging times of inflation.

By offering a no-fee solution, TicketsCandy aims to challenge the monopoly of larger ticketing companies that prioritize their profit margins over the interests of their clients. This initiative will help shift the focus back to the event organizers and their customers, and provide them with a more affordable and transparent ticketing platform.

As part of its global service expansion, the company has launched new customizable event pages that are seamless and easy-to-explore. TicketsCandy’s new event pages allow organizers to create stunning online pages for their events, with branding options, ticket types, pricing, and much more, without the need for technical knowledge.

The event pages enable businesses to quickly create a new, personalized online presence in just minutes and then share it on social media and other resources. They are a great addition to TicketsCandy’s ticketing widget that can be installed on the organizer’s website.

“The next phase of scaling our company was clear, we needed to expand globally where it makes the most sense,” said Dmitry Yarchuk, founder of TicketsCandy. “We believe there’s an opportunity to help businesses everywhere break free from the stagnant and expensive ticketing services they’ve been using. We want to work with them as partners and offer a free solution to help them grow.”

TicketsCandy offers free services to small and medium businesses to help keep them afloat. The company positions itself as a strategic growth partner, helping beyond just ticketing services; it helps promote businesses and their events through innovative technology and various marketing channels that are free of cost to businesses.

