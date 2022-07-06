Tickets for Good reach landmark figure of 100,000+ NHS staff registered to the service – they have now saved over £2million in face value tickets

Tickets for Good is a ticketing company with a social purpose, they use a secure ticket delivery platform to distribute free tickets with a small booking fee (£1-£3.50) as the only cost to their members. Since launching their dedicated NHS platform in 2021, a staggering 100,000+ NHS staff from across the UK have signed up and they’ve saved over £2million in tickets for theatre, live music, sports and other events. NHS workers nationwide can sign up to access these free tickets and discounts to major events via Tickets for Good’s NHS-only platform here.

Tickets for Good initially launched the ‘Ticket Bank’ program in 2019 for charity partners, allowing venues, promoters and event organisers to upload free tickets for local charities and social groups. As the world adapted to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, they began work on a new service that would allow for tickets to be pledged directly to NHS workers. Partners included Digital Health London and NHS England & Improvement, meaning the service was an immediate success with huge demand from NHS staff being matched by venues and promoters, who flocked to pledge tickets as soon as events could operate again.

The platform now hosts a huge range of events including high-profile live sport, music, and theatre. Internationally acclaimed festival Tramlines has pledged tickets, as has Strawberries & Creem Festival and The Cambridge Club Festival who gave over 100’s of tickets to NHS staff 2021 with an expanded programme in 2022 that has piloted giving tickets to key workers as well too. Tickets for Good have also made progress in the world of sport including tickets for boxing, rugby football and more. Last year, over 800 NHS staff went to watch the London Lions basketball game in a partnership that has seen thousands of new supporters for the East London based team.

Theatre tickets are widely available on the platform with hotly demanded tickets for shows at renowned venues like The Old Vic and The National Theatre. On the music side, in addition to the many festival tickets, there’s also plenty of live and electronic music gigs. A partnership with LWE (London Warehouse Events) has seen free tickets for huge dance music events at the Tobacco Dock and E1 amongst other venues.

As the UK events industry continues to recover, Tickets for Good are well placed to offer an ever-increasing number of tickets to an expanding use base, which now includes NHS students in addition to staff, and is being piloted to include key workers too.

Steve Rimmer – Co-founder and CEO of Tickets for Good said,

‘It’s fantastic to reach this milestone of 100,000 signups which led to us giving away over £2m worth of tickets out to our hard working NHS staff. Watching Tickets for Good grow and reach so many people in such a short space of time has been an amazing experience. Meeting a wide range of people from across the events sector who share our belief in the benefits of event attendance has been hugely encouraging and I look forward to continuing to make these events as accessible as possible for many more people in the future’