Ticket insurance innovator TicketPlan has partnered with SI Tickets, the fan-first ticketing site from Sports Illustrated, to deliver a refund insurance solution for the ticketing platform’s customers later in 2023. TicketPlan will work with long-time collaborator GoReady Insurance to implement the system.

“We are all incredibly excited to be working with such an iconic brand as Sports Illustrated to develop and provide a refund insurance solution for its fan-focused ticketing platform, SI Tickets, via our long-standing partnership with GoReady,” said Ben Bray, Relationship and Development Director at TicketPlan.

Added Jason Schreier, CEO of GoReady: “SI Tickets is bringing tremendous value to the marketplace, and GoReady is thrilled to be a part of that.”

Launched in June of 2021, SI Tickets boasts over 50 million tickets to more than 255,000 events across sports, concerts and theater, a guaranteed 100-percent refund if an event is canceled for any reason and is currently offering zero transaction fees on any purchase at checkout.

“TicketPlan has been an industry leader in the ticket insurance sector for nearly 25 years. As part of our fan-first approach, we are constantly looking at ways to bring incremental value to our customers,” said David Lane, CEO, SI Tickets. “We look forward to working closely with TicketPlan, and by extension GoReady, to develop and introduce a ticket insurance offering that will further bolster our consumers’ ticketing experience.”