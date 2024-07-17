• Ticketmaster partners with Soul Mama, a new cultural venue in East London founded by YolanDa Brown OBE DL.

• Soul Mama will utilise Ticketmaster’s Universe platform for seamless ticketing.

• The partnership underscores Ticketmaster’s dedication to supporting grassroots venues, with Ticketmaster Local encouraging fans to attend nearby events.

YolanDa Brown OBE DL – Image by Mariola Zoladz

Ticketmaster is teaming up with Soul Mama, a new cultural hub coming to East London. Founded by the renowned musician YolanDa Brown OBE DL, Soul Mama will open its doors this September on the ground floor of The Gantry, a Design Hotel in Stratford. This venue aims to become a significant cultural landmark in the heart of East London.

Soul Mama will use Ticketmaster’s Universe platform for ticketing services, which promises fans a user-friendly experience. This platform also gives event organisers complete control over creating, customising, and publishing events instantly. Additionally, Soul Mama will benefit from Ticketmaster Local, Ticketmaster’s discoverability platform highlighting grassroots venues throughout the UK, to further extend the venue’s reach to new audiences.

The venue plans to host a diverse range of live music genres including jazz, soul, gospel, and reggae. Audiences can look forward to performances by well-known artists such as UK soul legend Omar, Bill Laurence from Snarky Puppy, jazz icons YellowJackets, and soul sensation Terri Walker. To mark its grand launch, Soul Mama will kick off with a special three-night event headlined by YolanDa Brown herself.

Beyond music, Soul Mama aims to be a versatile space, hosting comedy nights, fireside chats, family concerts, and more.

Tim Goom, Client Development Director – Music, Ticketmaster, said: “We look forward to bringing Soul Mama to life, supporting independent artists and championing a venue that truly cares about diversity. YoLanda and T have done incredibly with their record-breaking Kickstarter campaign, and we can’t wait to see how Soul Mama will change the game for live music.”

YolanDa Brown, OBE DL, said: “Having Ticketmaster as our venue ticketing partner is a significant boost for Soul Mama. This collaboration not only underscores the importance of supporting grassroots music venues but also amplifies our mission to provide a platform for emerging artists. We aim to create a space where diversity in music and venue ownership thrives, ensuring that every artist and visitor feels a sense of belonging and community as we build this special venue together.”

This partnership showcases Ticketmaster’s dedication to nurturing grassroots venues and creating inclusive cultural spaces that celebrate artistic expression and community engagement.

