Ticketmaster has introduced a new app integration with Lytham Festival, bringing all ticketing functions into the festival’s app. This update simplifies the festival experience for fans while driving significant engagement and operational efficiency.

Through the newly updated Lytham Festival app, festival-goers can now:

Discover and Purchase Tickets : Enjoy a smooth and secure checkout process directly within the app.

: Enjoy a smooth and secure checkout process directly within the app. Manage Tickets : View, transfer, and list tickets for resale with ease.

: View, transfer, and list tickets for resale with ease. Event Access: Scan into the event using the festival app, streamlining entry and enhancing convenience.

Since the launch, downloads of the Lytham Festival app have surged by an impressive 120%, reflecting the high demand and positive reception from fans.

At the event, Lytham Festival deepened engagement with fans at every touchpoint through in-app real-time messaging, ensuring a more interactive and connected experience.

Peter Taylor, Co-Founder, Cuffe & Taylor, said: “As a festival, our brand is paramount. This integration keeps fans connected to our festival ecosystem, consolidating everything they need in one convenient place, right at their fingertips. The results speak for themselves with more than double the app downloads, and we will be implementing this feature at all future festivals.”

Sarah Slater, VP Music & Festivals at Ticketmaster, emphasised the strategic importance of this integration: “Fans check their tickets more than ten times before they walk into a festival, which is why creating this feature was crucial. Integrating ticketing into the festival app directs fans to a single hub where they can buy, transfer, sell, and scan tickets, enhancing engagement like never before. The festival app is without question prime real estate for sponsors – so there’s endless opportunities to unlock new revenue as well.”

The success of the Lytham Festival app integration marks the beginning of a broader rollout. Ticketmaster plans to introduce this feature across multiple festivals this year, aiming to further improve the festival experience and drive new opportunities for both fans and organisers.

Sponsored Content