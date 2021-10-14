Ticketing innovators Tickets For Good and WeGotTickets join forces to thank NHS workers, with £10,000 already raised

Through new initiative the Ticket Fund, businesses like WeGotTickets are fundraising for key workers to attend live events at no cost

Tickets For Good, the West End’s foremost free NHS ticket distributors, this week announced that their partnership with WeGotTickets has already raised more than £10,000 towards the cost of tickets to major live events for NHS staff.

By 2022, donations from WeGotTickets audience members will have sent hundreds of hardworking frontline workers to the UK’s biggest events, from festivals to West End shows, in the wake of a truly challenging time.

The unique partnership between tech-for-good start-up Tickets For Good, their new fundraising campaign The Ticket Fund, and socially-responsible ticket agency WeGotTickets seeks to bring vibrance and new audiences to industries that have suffered under coronavirus. Supporters of The Ticket Fund help revitalise city centres and assist more people than ever to access fantastic live events. Together, audiences and events sponsors have already transformed the lives of many key workers. The £10,000 fundraising milestone shows the early success of a campaign that could change the face of the events industry for good.

“We’d like to say a big thanks to the audiences who’ve donated to the Ticket Fund via WeGotTickets. I’m delighted that we’ve already raised £10,000 through our collaboration, which will help so many people access live events,” Steve Rimmer, CEO of Tickets For Good, said. “It shows the amazing potential of the Ticket Fund to help companies of every scale and industry make a difference to the lives of key workers.”

“At WeGotTickets we’re always looking for ways to do good – whether through our environmentally-friendly ticketing system, supporting grassroots events promoters and venues, offering exceptional service to our customers, or partnering with charities and fantastic campaigns like Tickets for Good and The Ticket Fund,” Steven Endersby, WeGotTickets Marketing Manager, added. “We’re so proud to be supporting this great initiative, and after a tough year it has been really heartening to see our customers getting behind it in such a big way.”

The Ticket Fund is designed as a flexible way for organisations across every industry to help give back to key workers after a hard couple of years. To start working with the Ticket Fund, businesses and organisations can find out more via https://theticketfund.org.