Ticketbud: The Rising Star in Event Ticketing

In the ever-evolving landscape of event management, Ticketbud is emerging as an attractive alternative to Eventbrite. Recognised for its user-friendly interface, unrestricted feature set, and real human customer support. Ticketbud is becoming increasingly appealing over competitors, with no pricing tiers or subscriptions, just one low flat rate on tickets sold.

Ticketbud’s set of ticketing features seamlessly integrate with the event experience. This includes components such as custom event pages, custom ticket design, and badge printing. These features not only provide practical utility but also promotional potential.

Badge printing with Ticketbud

Badges are more than just a means of identification — they’re a critical tool for networking, security, and brand visibility. Ticketbud’s badge printing functionality is a testament to the platform’s commitment to providing holistic event solutions.

With Ticketbud you can print QR code enabled badges for your attendees, which can be printed onsite. You can also grant vendors access to scan attendee badges with the Ticketbud app to build email lists of attendees for follow up.

Here’s why more organisers are choosing Ticketbud:

Ticketbud has carved a niche for itself by offering a robust platform that caters to the diverse needs of event organisers. Whether it’s a small community gathering or a large-scale conference or trade show, Ticketbud’s versatile solutions ensure smooth and efficient event management.

Comprehensive Solutions: Ticketbud offers a full suite of services, from ticket sales and registration to on-site check-in and badge printing. This end-to-end solution streamlines the entire process, allowing organisers to focus on delivering a memorable event.

Customisation Options: Customise tickets and event pages. Organisers can add promotional messages, images, video, or event maps.

Sponsorship Exposure: Ticketbud includes ample space for event sponsor logos on event pages and tickets, offering a prime opportunity for sponsors to gain visibility.

User-Friendly Interface: The platform’s intuitive design ensures that both organisers and attendees have a hassle-free experience. Setting up an event is straightforward, and managing ticket sales is a breeze with real-time analytics and reporting tools.

Unrestricted Feature Access: Even free events have access to all Ticketbuds features. Paid events have one low flat rate per ticket sold, with no pricing tiers or subscriptions.

Other benefits include:

Free access to ongoing human customer support

Reliable for high capacity on-sales, no crashing or overselling

Early payouts before your event

Fast ticket scanning and smooth gate management (free mobile app)

Real-time updates for last minute or at the door ticket sales

Complete data ownership

Ticketbud features and services

Ticketbud works with organisations to create solutions that fit their needs. The ticketing company continues to win new fans by expanding its feature set, based on customer feedback. Popular features include:

Reserved seating and interactive venue mapping

Integrated badge printing functionality

Virtual and hybrid events with Zoom integration

Functionality for organisations with events across multiple departments/locations

Landing pages to promote multi-day events or multi-location.

Advanced ticket programming with unlimited ticket types, packages, bundles, scheduled sales, referral tracking, discount and access codes

Scanning equipment and other rentable devices available

