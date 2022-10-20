Ticket Tailor shortlisted for Best Ticketing Technology at the Event Technology Awards 2022

Ticket Tailor is thrilled to announce they have been named a finalist for the Best Ticketing Technology category in this years’ Event Technology Awards.

Driven by the mantra of “Growth on Purpose”, over the last decade Ticket Tailor has grown from an unknown name in the world of ticketing to now selling over 1m tickets a month. Today, they are one of the world’s biggest self-serve ticketing platforms – loved by event organizers all over the globe – with ticket sales in over 180 countries last year.

While their primary mission is to make it easy and affordable to sell event tickets, there is an overarching purpose for their business to have a positive impact. One way they achieve this is by donating 1p to climate causes for every ticket sold on the platform. They also proudly became the first independent ticketing company to certify as a B Corporation earlier this year.

Famous for their low fees, users can choose between a small flat pay-as-you-go fee per ticket, or access additional savings by purchasing credits upfront. Charities, B Corps and PTAs get a further 20% off. And if an event is free, they do not charge a penny. Once a box office is up and running, events are totally customisable, there is a huge range of features on offer, as well as round the clock customer care to set their users up for success!

Ticket Tailor is constantly rolling out juicy new features. So far in 2022, this has included an epic new Add-ons feature, Stripe Terminal integration for POS and the successful launch of a powerful API – opening up the ability for users to integrate and automate till their heart’s content! There’s also been numerous improvements for their booming tours and attractions sector – meaning managing recurring events and time slots is a total breeze.

