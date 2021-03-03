Third venue contracted to government as etc.venues’ Marble Arch venue becomes Vaccination Centre

70,000 square feet of venue space now occupied as Nightingale Courts and Vaccination Centre

etc.venues has worked with NHS England to transform its venue at Garfield House, Marble Arch, London into a Covid Vaccination Centre, opening on 8 March. As a result, the company now has more than 70,000 square feet of venue space occupied as Nightingale Courts and a Vaccination Centre.

This latest announcement follows agreements with Her Majesty’s Courts and Tribunals Service (HMCTS) for etc.venues’ Prospero House in South East London and Maple House in Birmingham to become Nightingale Courts. Prospero House has been operating as a Court since August 2020 and Maple House opened on 3 March 2021.

Dominic James, Venues Director at etc.venues said: “etc. venues has a long-standing relationship with the NHS going back to 1992 when we created our first venue by converting Avonmouth House in London to host NHS training courses.

During a period when its core conference, events and training business has been suppressed, etc.venues has taken a 360 degree look at how its portfolio of 400,000 square feet of space could be temporarily repurposed.

Nick Hoare, Chief Operating Officer of etc.venues said: “It is testimony to the ability of our team to be able to adapt our venues to meet the needs of organisations that are carrying out essential works in the current environment.

“We welcomed the Prime Minister’s ‘roadmap’ announcement, which generated encouraging interest in our traditional business, but recognise that there is a long way to go before events bookings are at their pre-Covid volumes.