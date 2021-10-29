The world’s only truly hybrid events platform

TicketCo Media Services is the benchmark for rock solid, smooth hybrid events.

The pay-per-view live streaming and video on demand service is built on the top of the TicketCo events payments platform. This fully merged combination of payments, verification AND streaming is a one-of-a-kind globally, which makes TicketCo Media Services the world’s only true hybrid events platform.

It has delivered numerous flawless virtual events to millions of viewers worldwide, securely processed millions in transactions and become immensely popular by organisers.

Designed by event organisers for event organisers it makes ticketing and broadcasting accessible and easy to use. It is primarily used by organisers in the Arts and Culture and sports sectors.

Broadcasting with TicketCo allows organisers to produce Full HD quality broadcasts which can be streamed on Apple TV, Android TV, a smart TV, phones and tablets. Access is granted through a secure paywall and pay-per-view admission. The technology supports Geo restrictions and Digital Rights Management to safeguard clients on copyright and licensing issues.

The payment technology enables smart-phone first ticketing and cashless payments at events and venues.

Organisers are now benefiting from the integrated platform to deliver hybrid events, with tickets buyers attending in person and online.

TicketCo Media Services is proud to be nominated in three categories at the 2021 Event Technology Awards. They include Best Pivot from Physical to Virtual, Best Hybrid Event Platform or Production and Best Sales Solution.

Founded in 2013 by Carl-Erik Michalsen Moberg and Kare Bottolfsen, TicketCo is based in Bergen, Norway, with offices across Europe, including London.

Clients include Junkyard Golf Club, London’s Southbank Theatre, Birmingham Royal Ballet, theatre company Wise Children, RFU Championship club Bedford Blues and Scottish Championship football club Kilmarnock.

Hybrid events have arrived. Why not be part of the new dawn?

