The Woodlands Event Centre at Wyboston Lakes Resort goes cashless

The Woodlands Event Centre, the premier conference and event facility at Wyboston Lakes Resort will not take cash for payments at all from January onwards.

Simon McMahon, general manager, said: “The change to only accepting electronic payments will bring benefits to event participants by making service at the ‘points of sale’ faster.

“It will also help the venue staff by reducing security risks and administration procedures.”

Pictured: Simon McMahon

Extensive research was undertaken when planning the change and the feedback was overwhelmingly positive. McMahon concluded: “With 90 per cent of us now only using cash for less than 10 per cent of our payments, this initiative reflects changes in the way we pay, especially with the rise smart payments such as phones, watches and contactless cards. It is also in line with our forward-thinking approach to the £3m transformation of the Woodlands Events Centre into a high-class modern facility equipped for the next decade.”