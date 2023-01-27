The UK’s largest animal welfare event heads to Telford

Telford International Centre (TIC) has been selected to be the venue for the 2023 Association of Dogs and Cats Homes (ADCH) Annual Conference, which, with over 500 attendees each day across the 16th and 17th May, is the largest animal welfare event in the UK.

This year’s Annual Conference theme for the leading representative charity will focus on the ‘Strength of Collaboration’ and will also include the annual Petplan and ADCH Animal Charity Awards – both have been chosen to take place at Telford International Centre over the two days due to its central location, contemporary space and service standards.

Thérèse Davall at ADCH comments: “The Annual Conference and awards is our flagship event, it brings together staff and volunteers from rescue and rehoming organisations, along with other individuals who support our work. Our sector is currently in crisis due to the lasting effects of COVID-19 and now the rising cost-of-living. We needed to find a venue that would best accommodate our needs, to deliver learning and networking opportunities and provide best value for money.

“Telford International Centre was an easy choice to make, as the team there really understands and has experience of hosting large, important events.”

The venue, which is home to a range of leading business and professional association conferences, is excited to see ADCH come to the Midlands.

Alison Griffin, TIC Managing Director, comments: “It’s an honour to welcome the Association of Dogs and Cats Homes to Telford. We pride ourselves on not only one of the best event venue spaces in the UK, but also providing well-managed event services that focus on achieving our client’s aims.

“We hope everyone attending has an enjoyable, fuss-free and informative event.”

Every year ADCH brings together multiple stakeholder groups from across the British Isles and Republic of Ireland to share best practice in animal care, welfare, veterinary advances, new technologies, latest techniques, science and research findings, the latest in behaviour and training, as well as regulatory and legislative issues facing the industry.

The event attracts an excellent mix of trade and industry specialists including insurers, pet food manufacturers, nutritionists, scientists, suppliers, contractors and sector specialists.

Thérèse comments: “We are very grateful for the support of our sponsors and event partners, including Petplan, Pets at Home Foundation, Battersea, Cats Protection and Dogs Trust”.

Sponsorship and exhibitor opportunities are still available, details can be found at https://adch.org.uk/adch-conference-2023/