The UK’s first virtual wellbeing festival is announced

The Live life Well Virtual Weekender will run from the 8th – 10th May 2020.

The wellbeing community has come together to launch the ‘Live Life Well Weekender’ – the UK’s first ever virtual wellbeing festival online, in response to COVID-19 and the current national lockdown, to help people better cope in these extraordinary times.

With some 2.6 billion people in lockdown across the world, there are a host of issues people are struggling with every day that are impacting our emotional and mental wellbeing with 1 in 7 people saying they are struggling to cope. From the worry and stress of an uncertain future, anxiety over money concerns and working from home, home-schooling and parenting, physical inactivity, nutrition, to the effects of a lack of social contact and loneliness for many, there are many issues facing us all every day that have a potential detrimental effect on our physical and mental health.

Already, it has been reported that there are over 25% more calls being made to The Domestic Abuse Helpline. Calls to mental health lines have seen a surge, OCD-UK reporting call volumes have increased by over 35% since the outbreak, while Anxiety UK have more than doubled their helpline operating hours from 40 to 82.5 per week, and reported a huge increase in calls of 364% last week, with experts fearing that there could be over ‘150,000 avoidable deaths’ could occur during the pandemic through depression, domestic violence and suicides.

With that in mind, this three-day festival running from the 8th – 10th May 2020, will bring together experts and industry leaders, to provide a variety of talks, workshops and resources, that will offer support, spark discussions and provide the practical tools that people desperately need, to help protect their own, and their families wellbeing, and help mitigate the long-term impact of lockdown.

The festival will explore a variety of topics from; How to protect and support your mental health, manage stress and anxiety, cope with low mood and insomnia, manage relationships and counter loneliness. There will be talks on managing working from home, unemployment and help with your finances, as well as how to safeguard your children’s future wellbeing and mental health, support with home-schooling and study, with some fun, fitness, comedy and entertainment to help with a touch of self-care to support yourself and your family emotionally and physically.

Our line-up of speakers is building and we are thrilled to be able to announce that we will be working with; mental health campaigner and activist Natasha Devon, author of Anxious Man, Josh Roberts, award-winning performer, writer and mental health campaigner Juliette Burton, Happiness expert Steph Peltier, Parenting Mental health campaigner Suzanne Alderson, food blogger and recipe creator Amy Lanzer of Nourishing With Amy, chef and M&S Food ambassador Chris Baber, and The Gut Stuff girls duo Lisa and Alana, hypnotherapist and grief and loss coach Dipti Tait, among many others to be announced.

Co-founder of the Live Life Weekender Alexandra Davison said of the festival; “These are particularly stressful and uncertain times for the nation and indeed the world, and now, more than ever, people need a bit of hope and support. As we continue to live in lockdown, uncertain of our futures, every day the stresses and struggles of our own personal situations increase.

“Whilst we cannot eradicate these issues for people, we can help people explore and protect their wellbeing now. We are excited to be able to bring a variety of inspirational, informative and educational discussions on the issues that matter to them most right now, as well as things to think about as we start to returning to our new norm – whatever that may be. We’ve also got some exciting practical cooking, fun and empathetic parenting talks, as well as some comedy, laughter and fun! To give us all a little light relief.” added Alex.

“It is with thanks to the generosity and goodwill of our speakers and partners that we are able to host this virtual festival, and we can’t wait to reveal the timetable, and bring together this wonderfully empowering and positive wellbeing community.”

The Live Life Well Weekender is a not-for-profit event and will be accessible to all with FREE tickets for all frontline and key workers, FREE access for students, as well as FREE tickets for those in need who are on low incomes or unemployed as a result of the pandemic. A nominal fee of £10 per household for General Admission provides visitors with access to the whole three-days of content, of which all profits received will go charity to support the NHS CHARITIES NATIONAL COVID 19 APPEAL. All contributors are doing this event for FREE, so if you can afford to pay, please do contribute to the hard-working team behind this virtual event.

Join us for this fantastic three-day ‘Live Life Well Weekender’ from the 8th – 10th May, where you will be inspired, lift your spirits, and feel more informed and supported by our incredible wellbeing community.

Register for your tickets today via the website www.livelifewell.uk.