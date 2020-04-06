The Tekk Group provide elderly with iPads in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Tekk Group has teamed up with their charity partners One Family, to provide elderly with iPads in midst of the coronavirus pandemic. The Tekk Group have provided iPads free of charge to the elderly in care homes so that they can connect with their loved ones amidst the coronavirus pandemic.







In an initial rollout of the initiative, 250 iPad Airs have been delivered across 24 care homes, managed by leading providers Athena Care Homes and Hallmark Care Homes.

UK health secretary Matt Hancock announced that those over the age of 70 will be asked to self-isolate for up to four months to help protect themselves from coronavirus. Following government advice, more and more family members are avoiding physical contact with their elderly loved ones, with visits to care homes and other such facilities being discouraged.

San Malik, Sales Director of The Tekk Group, said: “I’m really delighted to be partnering our charity partners for this initiative. In a time of crisis, it’s imperative that we all band together. We live in a digital age, so we should all be thinking about how tech advancements can be used to support those most vulnerable. We put together user manuals for the iPads and set up individual iCloud accounts per devices to make it easy for residents to Facetime. Receiving the testimonials and pictures from the care homes has been so heart-warming for our team.”