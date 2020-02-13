The Show Must Go On report & Vision2025 website launched

The 2nd edition of the festival and outdoor event sustainability report – The Show Must Go On – has revealed the latest industry figures, trends and practices, and is now available to download for free.

Five years on since the first edition was published, the new 126-page report, which has been crowdfunded by the industry, gives an insight into sector sustainability, and reflects the progress made in technologies, materials and operational practices to reduce environmental impacts. Its main chapters, authored by experts in their own fields, cover governance, resources and waste, water, food, energy, travel and transport.

The report also marks the launch of an online knowledge hub, a significant free-to-access resource that will feature case studies, briefings and a supplier directory.

More than 100 festivals and events have made the Vision:2025 pledge and more than 60 suppliers have supported the report.

Chris Johnson, chair of Powerful Thinking and Vision2025, stated: “After a decade of the Powerful Thinking industry steering group, this is a significant step in the journey.

“The industry has now come together around a vision and has crowdfunded world-leading resources to inspire meaningful action.

“This has been a huge collaborative effort and our thanks go out to all contributors, including our three Gamechangers: Festival Republic, Continest and Nordic Wristbands, whose financial support underpinned the process.

“The report is a call to action. Whatever people and organisations have done to date, the time to act and to tackle the climate crisis is now.

“The Show Must Go On report opens with a clear note framing the climate emergency with an optimistic message – we must act now and ‘we can fix it’.”

Alison Tickell, CEO and founder of Julie’s Bicycle, the charity behind Powerful Thinking and Vision 2025, said: “Living within the generous boundaries of our planet’s ecosystems is now the only job in hand. As a creative and events collective, we can bring inspiration and community to this task.”



