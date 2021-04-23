The second edition of Vet Show @ Home becomes biggest online event in the veterinary industry

The team behind the Vet Shows at CloserStill Media, a global leader in veterinary trade shows, has shattered previous records for the second edition of their online conference, Vet Show @ Home.

Vet Show @ Home took place on March 25-27, 2021, approximately five months after the highly successful first edition in October 2020. The goal remained the same: to offer seamless education, networking, and cutting-edge industry suppliers, rather than try to recreate a tradeshow. With a focus on high-quality CE, interactive Q&A chats with animal health experts, and AI-powered networking—all from the comfort of home—the second edition of Vet Show @ Home was even more successful than the first.

The March 2021 event saw nearly 10,000 registered professionals spanning the entire spectrum of the veterinary community: a 33% jump from the first edition, making it the single biggest online event within the veterinary industry this year. The next edition of Vet Show @ Home will take place June 21-23, 2021.

Usage of the platform, general engagement, and interaction also increased, with more 1:1 meetings and some single content sessions reaching over 2,000 live attendees. The content covered a wide range of therapeutic areas, as well as a focus on personal wellbeing, management, and financial preparedness.

“We are tremendously grateful for each and every speaker, sponsor, and attendee who helped make the second edition of Vet Show @ Home possible,” said Christina Zoccoli, Group Event Director for Vet Shows US; “After the event in October, we truly listened to the exhibitor and attendee feedback and analyzed what worked in order to create a second event that would be even better than the first. It is so important to provide online events for the community in order to stay connected with one another while we work to put together our in-person events: ones that will remind us of the magic behind seeing each other face-to-face once again.”

Facts and figures are one thing, but hearing directly from the veterinary community is another; the feedback received has been overwhelmingly positive and has to be shared. Below are just a few comments from the attendees and sponsors about their Vet Show @ Home experience:

“Thank you all for making this conference available to all of us. It looked like there were people from almost all states and so many other countries. The content was simply fabulous.” – Laurie L., Practice Owner/Veterinarian

“It’s been fantastic to be able to get interactive CE from home.” – Melissa G., Veterinarian

“Thank you to ALL involved with the Vet Show @ Home. Great solution to getting CE during a pandemic.” – Mary Ann M., Veterinary Technician

“Thank you for this opportunity! This conference has been so much fun and very engaging! I have been working at our booth while being able to get CE so that’s an added bonus!” – Jessica W., Veterinarian, Just Food for Dogs

“Once again Closerstill Media NAILED IT in our opinion and in the opinion of the attendees that we chatted with. In a changing world, we can adapt or opt-out but that really is up to us. Thank you so much for a great event – We’d love to see another for sure.” – Diana W., Operations Director, Vetcorder by MAI Animal Health