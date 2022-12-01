The Royal College of Physician’s (RCP) Liverpool events venue, Spaces at The Spine, awarded BREEAM Outstanding rating

The Royal College of Physicians (RCP) today announces that its new Liverpool building, The Spine, and commercial event venue Spaces at The Spine, have achieved the highest sustainability rating attainable in the UK.

RCP at The Spine has been awarded the Building Research Establishment Environmental Assessment Method (BREEAM) Outstanding rating with the collaboration and support of its landlord Liverpool City Council, Architect AHR, Contractor Overbury and the project BREEAM Assessor CBRE.

BREEAM environmental certification requirements measure the environmental performance of a building by assessing the use of healthy and low carbon materials, access to amenities, reduction of waste and water during the works and in operation. It also encourages on site monitoring of energy, water, waste and CO2 emissions.

Spaces at The Spine’s Head of Commercial Events, Natacha Allen, says: “ We are delighted to announce this fantastic accolade. Sustainability is at the core of everything we do, and we are proud to be able to say that our venue incorporates green credentials in its very design.

“The Spine has also been built according to the principles making up the WELL Building Standard, making it the healthiest building in the North West and one of the healthiest in the UK, as we are currently also targeting a Platinum rating under this framework.

“The WELL Building Standard is the premier standard for buildings, interior spaces and communities seeking to implement, validate and measure features that support and advance human health and wellness. The standard consists of 10 concepts – air, water, nourishment, light, movement, thermal comfort, sound, materials, mind and community. These concepts have all been incorporated into the building design to create a happy and healthy environment and to optimise the health of colleagues and visitors.”

Richa Jindal, Associate Director and BREEAM Assessor for the project adds: “We are proud to have supported the Royal College of Physicians in bringing their environmental aspirations to life through the achievement of BREEAM Outstanding in their new offices and event space at The Spine in Liverpool.”

Spaces at the Spine has just celebrated its first year in business. The events venue incorporates dynamic event spaces for conferences up to 300 and dining up to 184 with break out rooms for workshops and training, as well as event production services to accommodate virtual and hybrid events. Earlier this year, Spaces at The Spine was awarded Gold for its outstanding sustainability credentials at the Conference and Events Awards 2022.