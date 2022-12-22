RCP London Events is ending 2022 with some positive event statistics. The central London events venue, which hosts hundreds of events per year for a wide range of organisations including associations, charities, medical companies and the wider corporate community across several sectors, today announces trading at 90% of 2019 income in 2022.

The venue hosted over 330 external commercial events in 2022 and welcomed 32,444 delegates through its doors. Of the hundreds of events hosted, 35 were summer parties making use of the venue’s vast outdoor space and unique medicine garden.

RCP London Events’ Head of Commercial Events, Natacha Allen, says: “RCP London Events was one of the few venues to provide flexible solutions, early on during the pandemic. We proactively updated our operational standards to reflect the latest government guidelines at every step of the way to ensure we could always host integral medical events and meetings at our venue in total safety. And we had virtual and hybrid options for those that wanted to utilise them.

“We are delighted to share such positive trading results for 2022 off the back of the challenging few years of the pandemic.”

Virtual and hybrid events in 2022 at RCP London Events

Despite the venue seeing a large increase in physical events taking place in 2022, virtual and hybrid events were still popular this year. RCP London Events hosted 181 hybrid events in 2022, worked on 1,267 hours of streamed content, edited 2,724 post-event talks, built 33 RCP virtual platforms and hosted 74, 823 virtual delegates from 54 countries.

“Since all COVID restrictions have been lifted, we have seen that organisers and delegates want to attend events physically, but require an option for online participants and on demand content post-event,” adds Natacha Allen.

Flexible catering in 2022

The biggest trend RCP London Events has seen at the venue this year is demand for flexible events, particularly in the catering offer. In 2022 the venue served 26,174 DDR lunches, served 2,986 guests a 3-course meal, but most interestingly catered for 4,090 guests with special dietary requirements. Furthermore the venue’s plant-based and healthy options were up by 35% in 2022. This is a key decision factor for RCP London Events’ clients, many of whom are medically minded and conscious of what their delegates fuel themselves with and having the flexibility to choose has been important for many in the current climate.

RCP London Events Natacha Allen concludes: “It has been a fantastic year for RCP London Events that saw us scoop three fantastic awards for our venue, appoint a New General Manager, James Fisher and win a Gold standard award for waste management by First Mile and so much more.

“In 2023 we look forward to continuing on this upward trajectory with a fantastic team behind us and a diary full of fantastic events.”