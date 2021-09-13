The Royal College of Physicians launches brand new Liverpool events venue: Spaces at the Spine

Spaces at the Spine has been designed to be one of the healthiest buildings in the UK

The Royal College of Physicians has officially inaugurated its new northern home based in Liverpool, in the heart of the Knowledge Quarter, Paddington Village. The Spine incorporates a brand new meeting and events venue called Spaces at the Spine.

Spaces at the Spine incorporates dynamic event spaces for conferences up to 300 and dining up to 184 with break out rooms for workshops and training, as well as event production services to accommodate virtual and hybrid events.

The Spine has been built and accredited with the WELL Standard, making it the healthiest building in the North West and one of the healthiest in the UK. The WELL Building Standard is the premier standard for buildings, interior spaces and communities seeking to implement, validate and measure features that support and advance human health and wellness. The standard consists of seven concepts – air, water, nourishment, light, fitness, comfort and mind. These concepts have all been incorporated into the building design to create a happy and healthy environment and to optimise the health of colleagues and visitors.

Spaces at the Spine officially opened with a glittering reception for over 200 event organisers.

The Royal College of Physicians Head of Commercial Events, Natacha Allen, said: “We are delighted to officially open Spaces at the Spine, one of the world’s healthiest buildings. The WELL standard includes biophilic design features including the use of repeating patterns in nature which have a naturally calming effect on the mind. The introduction of plants at various levels throughout the building will also improve air quality and the naturalistic environment uses a natural colour palette. The building’s design echoes that of a tree rising through the building, with earthier colours for the lower floors that merge into greener, leafier colours and patterns and the introduction of blue tones on the upper floors.

“Visitors can be sure to leave The Spine feeling refreshed, relaxed and re-energised and we look forward to hosting a myriad of events at the new venue in the coming months.”