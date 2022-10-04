The Power of Events hits key targets

The massive support and overwhelming welcome that The Power of Events has received across the UK events industry since it was formed in the summer – has enabled it to meet some key targets.

These include securing the initial start-up fund target, engaging with key universities across the four nations, building from scratch a community of over 500 supporting organisations and partners as well as launching Action Groups to help develop content and wider industry engagement ahead of the platform launch next January.

START-UP TARGET SMASHED

Due to all this amazing support, the initial £100K target has been secured – so the team have decided to set a new stretch goal of £200K. As The Power of Events founder Rick Stainton explained, “We value every contribution, large or small, as they help us to secure more enhanced resources in order to deliver both the platform and the app that we need to help us on our data drive for the UK events industry. We’ve stuck firm to the promises we’ve made previously – creating a compelling and creatively driven showcase of our industry for the benefit of everyone that works in events of all types across the seven key sectors. The more that we can invest in that, the better the outputs for all.”

MORE MOMENTUM EVERY WEEK

The team have also been humbled by the diversity and variety of expertise of companies and individuals that have pledged to support, particularly the broad representation across different sectors. From associations, media publications and not-for-profit organisations to creative agencies and rights holders to venues, technical, infrastructure and logistic suppliers, the community is welcoming new supporters every week. To give a small flavour of the ever-growing broad representation across the sectors, recent supporters/partners joining up in just the last few weeks include Jack Morton, Identity, Production Bureau, Association of Black Event Professionals, ACC Liverpool, ArcTanGent Festival, Rego Group, AEME, MUTA, The Showmans Show, The University of Greenwich and The University of Northampton to name a few. This momentum is being driven by the simple mantra of Support | Share | Suggest, encouraging everyone to spread the word and provide input on the design and implementation of The Power Of Events platform, as well as to contribute to the Event Industry Calendar and suggestions for the leading Online Communities and Podcasts.

UNIVERSITIES SIGNED UP

With an initial target of securing ten university research partners, seven have already signed up to support The Power Of Events and three more are in final discussions. Two action groups looking at the research requirements have already met to approve terms of reference and an initial development plan, linked to the January 2023 launch date. Simon Hughes, The Power of Event Director commented, “We’ve got some really great people on board from the events industry who run businesses that specialise in data collection, handling and analysis – so the ability to combine that commercial expertise with the rigours of academia is really exciting.”