The power of empathy – brought to book

Founder/CEO of customer acquisition agency MCM, John McMahon, added to his lockdown To-Do list researching and writing The Power of Leading With Empathy, which was published in January to much acclaim.

A product of interviews with business leaders and fellow agency owners coupled with John’s own considerable experience – empathy is a cornerstone to his leadership style at MCM – this episode looks at the motivation behind the book and its ambitions.

Aimed at anyone running a small team, in any sector, John McMahon discusses being described as a ‘soft leader’, the limits of the workplace, the benefits of working from home on the back of all the pandemic lessons, the power of trust and much more.