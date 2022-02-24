The power of empathy – brought to book

Adam Parry
Founder/CEO of customer acquisition agency MCM, John McMahon, added to his lockdown To-Do list researching and writing The Power of Leading With Empathy, which was published in January to much acclaim.

A product of interviews with business leaders and fellow agency owners coupled with John’s own considerable experience – empathy is a cornerstone to his leadership style at MCM – this episode looks at the motivation behind the book and its ambitions.

Aimed at anyone running a small team, in any sector, John McMahon discusses being described as a ‘soft leader’, the limits of the workplace, the benefits of working from home on the back of all the pandemic lessons, the power of trust and much more.

Adam Parry
Adam Parry

Adam is the co-founder and editor of www.eventindustrynews.com Adam, a technology evangelist also organises Event Tech Live, Europe’s only show dedicated to event technology and the Event Technology Awards. Both events take place in November, London.

