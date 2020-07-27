The Ops Nest & Aztec celebrate final ‘Ops in Lockdown’ Sessions on screen

The Shaper Group’s The Ops Nest and Aztec Events Services are set to host an online celebration of operations professionals with a special event next week.

With the aptly named ‘This is Our Life’ session, the Ops Nest, which is a membership training and mentorship programme, asked the industry to send short videos about the most memorable and fun times in their career.

Award-winning technical and creative production supplier, Aztec Event Services, will collaborate with The Ops Nest by live streaming the virtual event that will include one commemorative video from all the clips received – which will be shared during the final ‘Ops in Lockdown’ session on 28th July.

David Stanley, Head of Corporate Events at Aztec, said: “We are honoured to host The Ops Nest and sharing with them this important and commemorative moment for event professionals.

Our new studio in Chessington has already hosted virtual events for our industry over recent months like the ESSA AGM, Exhibition News Quiz Night and FIECC’s #WeLoveEvents series. The set can be customised to suit the show context and cue in videos for the broadcast, bringing in remote contributors from around the world direct to the studio screens to be part of the live conversation. We’re thrilled to be part of this innovative project from the Ops Nest that our industry needs now more than ever and we are happy to support them again in future.”

Advertisement

Ops in Lockdown was created by Lou Kiwanuka, Founder and Managing Director of The Shaper Group. When COVID-19 took hold Kiwanuka set about taking headline topics from the newly launched ‘The Operations Foundation’ course, and used them as a basis for a weekly online training and community programme for operations professionals.

The Ops in Lockdown sessions were a huge success with 100 or more attendees logging on each week and it became a place for the entire industry to unite.

Kiwanuka said: “Throughout our careers, we have all seen or been part of some extraordinary situations and we all have a tale that deserves to be told. Often we would be telling them over a drink after a hard day onsite – ‘do you remember the time…’ and the stories will flow.

“We’ve all missed having those moments to remind us why we do what we do, and though we are not yet back onsite, we are going to finish the Ops in Lockdown series in the best way we know how – with a glass in hand, and laughter in our hearts.”