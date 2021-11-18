The Ops Foundation announces new course dates for 2022 and a free spot for one promising ops exec.

The unique 4-day programme from the team behind The Ops Nest will open its doors twice for 2022.

Designed to set ops execs on a fast track to independence, The Ops Foundation is a 4-day training course focused on learning by experience.

Participants will learn directly from industry experts in a practical environment. Professionals from the world of rigging, logistics, electrics, furniture, AV and stand build will spend dedicated time with each cohort to teach the principles of operational management, impart insider knowledge and demonstrate best practice.

“The Ops Foundation will recreate event scenarios, build pressure, teach resilience and the art of problem-solving, and create confidence in the next generation of ops professionals. Execs will truly understand the world of ops, make decisions and experience the outcome in a safe environment without impacting a real event,” says Lou Kiwanuka, founder, The Ops Foundation.

The four-day course includes 2 days in the classroom covering; the operational role, health and safety, project management, resilience and more, and 2 days of practical learning; exploring the venue, problem-solving, working as part of a wider operational team and experiencing the impact decisions can have.

“Learning by experience, and sometimes by mistake, needs to become a thing of the past,” continues Kiwanuka. “Creating a training environment that closely replicates the onsite process, complete with industry specialists with aeons of experience, will truly put delegates through their paces as they team up to meet challenges head-on!” Lou Kiwanuka, founder of The Ops Foundation

The Ops Foundation will be running in February and July 2022 at ExCeL London with just 20 spaces available on each course.

“We are delighted and proud to be supporting The Ops Foundation with the launch of this unique training programme led by well-respected members of our industry. Initiatives such as this, are essential to build resilience and professionalism across the spectrum of the operations team, and for mentoring emerging talent. It has never been more necessary to establish a bedrock of practical and technical skills for the exhibitions’ industry,” James Campion, Head of Exhibition Sales, ExCeL London.

The Ops Nest are running a competition for one ops exec to win a free spot on the first course. If you know an ops exec who would benefit, nominate them by telling the Ops Foundation team why they deserve a place. Entries will be judged by an independent panel. Nominations close on 9th December. Entries can be submitted here.

To find out more or to secure a spot on The Ops Foundation visit https://courses.opsshaper.uk/courses/ops-foundation