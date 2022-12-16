The O2, the world’s most popular music, leisure and entertainment venue, has today announced that it has achieved its ‘Greener Arena’ certification. The O2 is the first arena in England to achieve this accolade, in recognition of the venue’s sustainability practices and commitments.

The ‘Greener Arena’ certification is awarded by AGF, a not-for-profit company, and sustainability expert, committed to helping events, festivals, and venues around the world to become more sustainable.

As well as considering measures which reduce emissions and a venues environmental impact, such as The O2 running on 100% renewable energy, the certification also considers the health and wellbeing of staff, as well as Equality, Diversity & Inclusion, both of which resulted in an ‘Outstanding’ rating for The O2.

As part of this assessment, AGF will share actionable next steps for The O2 to implement in 2023, as the venue continues on its path to becoming an even more sustainable venue for its fans, bands and brands.

Steve Sayer, VP & General Manager at The O2 said: “We’re so proud to have achieved our Greener Arena certification, and to be paving the way for other arenas in England and around the world. Sustainability has been an integral part of our business strategy this year, and with events like Overheated we’ve been able to make real strides in this space. Becoming a more sustainable venue is a constantly evolving task, and we know there’s still a lot more work to do, which is why we’re hiring new, dedicated resource next year to help take on this challenge. We’re looking forward to working closely with AGF following the actions from their certification report and publishing a comprehensive Green Rider for The O2. This will ensure that we provide a best-in-class experience for both artists and fans in an even more sustainable way.”

The O2 attaining its ‘Greener Arena’ certification follows a stand-out year of sustainability-driven initiatives at the venue, including hosting the cross-campus climate festival Overheated in June which saw the arena go vegan for Billie Eilish’s six show dates, and saw a reduction in the amount of single-use plastic used at the venue through the implementation of paper cups and recycled PET plastic wristbands. From an F&B perspective, the venue’s catering partner Levy UK + Ireland has committed to reaching net zero at The O2 arena by 2025, which will be a venue-first for the catering company.

The O2 has been visited by over 100 million people since opening its doors in 2007, alongside its naming rights partner O2. The venue plays host to over 300 events a year, and is easily accessible by road, tube, and boat.