The O2 appoints new director of MICE and food and beverage manager

The O2, has enhanced its senior leadership team with the appointment of Emma Hatt as director of meetings, incentives, conferences and events (MICE), and Amit Pathak, as food and beverage manager.

Emma Hatt, director of MICE

Emma established her career in events over 15 years ago and has managed some of the most prestigious venues and events in London. She has successfully implemented creative and profitable venue marketing strategies, as well as managing the sales and operations teams across multiple sites. Her previous roles include event director at Capita Travel, and head of events at the reputable venue, The Hurlingham Club.

Emma commented: “I am thrilled to be taking this role and the next step in my career. This is a prestigious hotel and brand that is known for delivering successful events. My experience stands me in good stead as we look to continue our delivery of excellent business performance and ingrain ourselves as one of the top meetings and event spaces in London.”

Emma has thrived within luxury hotels, historic venues and creative spaces, having hosted some of the most impressive and notable events in the industry calendar. Emma also boasts an equally strong agency background in planning and managing key accounts across a global portfolio.

Amit Pathak, food & beverage manager

Amit joins from Atrium Hotel Heathrow, where he played a vital role in opening the 600-bedroom property, with a key focus on food and beverage and meetings and events. Amit boasts over 16 years in hospitality, 13 of those in the food and beverage sector.

“I’m very excited about this new challenge at one of London’s largest luxury hotels and joining a wonderful team and culture. I’m looking forward to my journey and discovering the true potential of the food and beverage outlets at InterContinental® London – The O2,” said Amit.

Amit has extensive London experience, having worked as assistant food and beverage manager at Park Plaza Westminster Bridge, and held various operational and food and beverage roles at The Lensbury, Atmosphere Venues, Thistle Hotels and Holiday Inn.

General manager of InterContinental® London – The O2, Globy Ouseph, commented: “We’re delighted to welcome Emma and Amit to the hotel. Their experience and extensive knowledge of the industry have them very well-placed to deliver on our mission of creating memorable experiences for our guests. Their passion for delivering exceptional customer service, commitment to leadership and development, and proven commercial achievements present a winning formula for the coming years at the hotel.”

InterContinental® London – The O2 boasts five food and beverage outlets, including the Michelin-Guide and 3 AA Rosette Peninsula Restaurant. The hotel also features 4,500 square metres of conference space, including the 3,100 square metre pillar-free Arora Ballroom with 1,600 square metres of pre-function space overlooking the River Thames.