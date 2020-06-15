The Night Time Industries Association comments on growing number of illegal raves taking place in the UK.

Mike Kill CEO NTIA States

“Small house parties and raves have been bubbling under the surface of society for many years now, but the current situation under lockdown has intensified this, as young people search for alternatives, and continue in a struggle to cope with the current restrictions on their lives due to the pandemic.

The Night Time Economy and events sector provide safe spaces for young people to express themselves, but are currently unable to open, DIY alternatives are being organised by opportunists, using unscrupulous suppliers who are purely focused on financial gain, with no regard for the safety of those attending. The terrible incidents this weekend at an illegal rave in Manchester resulted in several serious incidents and the sad death of a young man from a drug overdose.

The NTIA does not condone this kind of activity in any way, as this behaviour adds to an already challenging reputation for the Night Time Economy & Events sector with regulators. Operators and Suppliers breaking the law for profit and encouraging illegal raves should be blacklisted.

Thousands of promoters and venues remain closed to save lives and the NHS, whilst struggling to maintain their businesses while a small minority are now running illegal events jeopardising the hard work and sacrifice of others.”