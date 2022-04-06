GigRealm, the innovative online platform that puts the control of organising gigs back into the hands of those within hospitality. Enabling businesses to book live music with ease by connecting venues with up-and-coming musicians from across the music industry.

The end-to-end digital solution offered by GigRealm is simple. For independent, L&T businesses, you sign up, add your events and book musicians. Then pay them via the platform and that’s it!

GigRealm also offers a robust end-to-end solution for multisite operators in charge of managed estates. With this model, GigRealm take care of setting everything up, and providing everyone from GMs to BDMs and HQ, access to the system. Full oversight and control can be provided to stay on top of entertainment budgets and ensure maximum value is being seen from live events. Then GMs simply add their events and book artists, whilst GigRealm automates and takes care of all the payments. Gone are the days of having to collect and process their invoices after each event.

Tom Brady, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, GigRealm, said: “Live music is now shown to be one of the top experiences customers are actively looking for. One that has a track record of driving footfall and wet-sales. GigRealm’s online solution now makes it easier than ever to adopt this as part of your offering.”

Emma McClarkin, Chief Executive Officer of the British Beer and Pub Association, said: “It’s vital that hospitality venues are able to drive footfall and get people through their doors. GigRealm makes it easier than ever to book live music in venues, helping the sector to flourish.”

Take a look at GigRealm’s services and access their free trials today at gigrealm.com

Advertorial