The National Motorhome and Campervan Show confirms return to the East of England Arena 

The East of England Arena has announced that The National Motorhome and Campervan Show will be returning to the venue on April 22 – 24, 2022.

Now in its thirty second-year, the show is the longest-running of its kind in the UK, attracting thousands of visitors looking to buy vehicles, merchandise and equipment in preparation for the summer touring season. Throughout the show, local and national dealers will have the opportunity to demonstrate and sell new and used motorhomes, campervans and converted vehicles to enthusiasts and clubs. Attendees will also be able to camp during the four-night event where there will be electrical hookup points for their vehicles and live entertainment.

Pamela Newbound, head of events for the East of England Arena and Events Centre, said, “We are all delighted to welcome The National Motorhome and Campervan Show back to the venue. It is always a pleasure to work with Warners and to be a part of the show’s rich history. We look forward to working closely with them for another successful event in April.”