The Meetings Show opens for entries for Tomorrow’s Talent 2023

Tomorrow’s Talent, The Meetings Show initiative designed to champion up-and-coming meeting and event planners, is calling for applications for its 2023 programme.

The scheme, run in partnership with M&IT and now in its fifth year, shines the spotlight on exceptional emerging talent to help nurture and support the leaders of the future.

It is part of The Meetings Show’s commitment to provide a platform for the next generation and play an integral role in safeguarding the future of the events industry. This includes a partnership with Event First Steps to create a dedicated programme for students at this year’s show, and supporting both the Events Industry Apprentice Scheme, and the REACH Events Scholarship programme to increase diversity in the events, MICE and hospitality sectors.

Applications for Tomorrow’s Talent are now open, with entries welcome from UK-based talented event planners or buyers who are aged 30 and under, or who have up to three years’ experience in the meetings and events industry.

A panel of industry professionals will select the 10 most promising entrants to receive a series of opportunities throughout 2023 to raise their profile as well as one-on-one mentoring opportunities with past winners of Tomorrow’s Talent and The Meetings Show advisory board.

Jack Marczewski, portfolio event director of The Meetings Show, TEAMS Europe and Business Travel Show Europe, said: “Tomorrow’s Talent has shone the spotlight on 40 of our industry’s rising stars over the past four years, providing them with an important platform to raise their profile and grow their network.

“We’re committed to supporting emerging talent in the events industry and Tomorrow’s Talent is a great way to nurture and promote our future leaders. We are excited to meet and celebrate with our next 10 winners.”

Tomorrow’s Talent 2021 winner, Charlie Briggs, said: “To be listed as 1 of 10 of the UK’s rising stars in the events industry is pretty mind-blowing! Being a Tomorrow’s Talent winner is more than just your name on a list, you become part of a like-minded community of ambitious event professionals and it encourages you to step beyond your comfort zone and continue reaching for the stars!”

Full benefits for the 10 winners will include attendance at a celebratory lunch; personal profiling opportunities through M&IT and The Meetings Show; VIP attendance at The Meetings Show 2023 including access to the hosted buyer lounge during the show with lunch and refreshments provided; the chance to take part in a future talent-themed education session as part of The Meetings Show’s content programme; and the opportunity to join The Meetings Show Advisory Board meetings.

Applications for Tomorrow’s Talent close on 20 January 2023. Planners can either nominate themselves or be nominated by an industry colleague, with nominations to be made in writing OR via video submission, to an agreed set of criteria.

To nominate yourself or a colleague visit https://www.themeetingsshow.com/tomorrows-talent