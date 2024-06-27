The Meetings Show 2024 reunites, excites and inspires eventprofs

More than 6,000 #eventprofs reunited at ExCeL London on 19-20 June for two days of insightful education, dynamic meetings and networking at The Meetings Show.

The UK’s leading event for the meetings and incentives industry kicked off with a singalong, a dance-off and spontaneous poetry session as part of its innovative and inspiring education programme.

More than 35 sessions on topics from careers and communication to security and sustainability took place on the Impact and Inform and Innovate and Inspire stages with the Blank Canvas offering a more hands-on approach to learning.

There were a wealth of topics discussed in the Power of Events Hub and on isla’s, The Meetings Industry Association’s and MESA’s stands to help inform, inspire, and empower visitors to think, connect, plan, and live differently.

Buyers flocked to stands to meet with almost 700 exhibitors – from convention bureaux and DMCs to hotels and conference centres – from the UK and around the globe.

Thousands of meetings were held over the two days with exhibitors rekindling existing contacts and making new ones as they showcased their MICE facilities and services to buyers in the corporate and associations sectors.

Visitors also took a moment to explore the world’s first zero waste, reusable exhibition stand made from event waste carpet. Making its global debut at the show, the stand, created by Paradigm in collaboration with partners isla, The Bulb, Informa and The Meetings Show, set a precedent for future exhibitions with a sustainable focus.

Feedback from across the show floor and among buyers was hugely positive with many connections made and leads secured.

Exhibitor Daniel McDonald of Carden Park Hotel & Spa in Chester, said: “The Meetings Show is one of the best shows that we do. We love seeing a mixture of new clients and existing ones. It’s important to generate new business but still great to check in with agents and corporate clients who we know already.”

Lee Scott of The Hoxton, Edinburgh added: “The Meetings Show has been valuable for positioning our hotel and making new, and strengthening old, connections. This is my third time at The Meetings Show and it always attracts a good mix of people and it’s a great chance to build a network, as you meet those you see at events through the year and also some new people.”

Hosted buyers also reported a successful two days and were grateful to be able to #TakeTheTime to attend. Charlotte Podlewska, business development manager, Grace & Tailor, previously attended as an exhibitor.

She said: “This is my first time as a hosted buyer. It’s been great for me to be able to make lots of new venue and hotel contacts to help support our agency’s move into the corporate space and also to get an overview from destinations about what’s going on in their cities and meet big hotel groups and independents. It’s just great to have everything under one roof.”

There were also multiple chances for networking with on-stand receptions with exhibitors including The Delegate Wranglers, VisitScotland and Venues of Excellence providing a relaxed chance to catch up over a drink or two at the end of day one.

Jack Marczewski, portfolio event director, Northstar Meetings Group, said: “What a show! We are thrilled to have once again inspired and connected thousands of buyers with MICE suppliers from around the globe as they took time out from their busy schedules to attend. It was fantastic to see the show floor absolutely buzzing with energy and to hear about so many tangible results.”

The Meetings Show 2025 will take place on 25-26 June 2025. Register your interest here: https://www.themeetingsshow.com/register