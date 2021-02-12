The Meetings Show 2021 unveils new dates and venue

The Meetings Show, the UK’s leading platform for the world’s meetings and events community, will take place on 30 September and 1 October 2021 at ExCeL London.

Following the success of its virtual format in 2020, The Meetings Show 2021 will be delivered as a hybrid event to allow event planners who are unable to attend the event in-person to interact with the show’s exhibitors, comprehensive education programme and unrivalled networking opportunities.

Both the live and virtual elements of the show will focus on keeping business meetings and events professionals informed and connected, providing vision and support to the community while it focuses on recovery after a challenging 18 months.

Relocating the show to east London venue ExCeL London puts it in the heart of an area which is undergoing exciting regeneration and growth. The new destination is widely accessible to UK and international event professionals, located close to London City Airport, the Jubilee Line and the DLR. It also offers plenty of parking for those preferring to make their way by road ExCeL London’s expansive show floor will allow for plenty of space for social distancing.

Advertisement

The Meetings Show event director Jack Marczewski, said: “With ongoing uncertainty surrounding the reopening of large-scale exhibitions and business events by the summer, we have decided to amend our usual show dates to later this year to ensure we can provide the greatest confidence to our exhibitors and show attendees.

“The Meetings Show will play a key role in supporting the recovery of the global business meetings and events industry, and we believe pushing back to the autumn enables us to ensure we can offer an exceptional event to the high-quality standard that our stakeholders have quite rightly come to know and continue to expect from us. We are currently working on some exciting innovative plans to facilitate exhibitors and buyers to make quality connections while being inspired by our comprehensive education programme.”

The Meetings Show 2021 will be held at the same venue and time as Northstar sister event The Business Travel Show 2021, but will run separately.