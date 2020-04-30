The Meetings Show 2020 postponed to October

The Meetings Show – due to take place on 24-25 June – is being postponed to the autumn as a result of the continuing situation with COVID-19.

The UK’s leading exhibition for event and meetings professionals will now be held on Monday 19 and Tuesday 20 October at Olympia London.

Over the last few weeks, The Meetings Show team has held extensive talks with key industry representatives, exhibitors, visitors, partners and associations, as well as its host venue, to make an informed decision about this year’s show.

Jack Marczewski, Event Director, said: “The Meetings Show team has been working tirelessly to find the right solution for all those involved in the show that traditionally features destinations from over 50 countries across six continents, venues, hotels and key providers of meetings products and services.

“We’ve spent a lot of time engaging with our valued stakeholders, and, following their feedback, and consultation with our advisory board members last week, we are determined to try and facilitate and offer a solution in October to enable event and meetings professionals to still meet and help stimulate and support the recovery of our sector.

“We are, of course, closely monitoring developments and the evolving Government advice on social distancing and will continue to do so as we formalise plans for the show. The health and wellbeing of everyone involved in, and visiting the show, has been, and will continue to be, at the heart of any plans being made.

“We will continue to keep an honest, open dialogue with our exhibitors, visitors and other stakeholders and inform them of any updates.”

Hear from The Meetings Show Event Director Jack Marczewski directly in this video.