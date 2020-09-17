The Meetings Show 2020 announces switch from hybrid to virtual

The Meetings Show has announced the UK’s leading exhibition for event, meeting and conference professionals will now be a fully virtual event this October.

The show will run virtually from 19-21 October.

Jack Marczewski, Event Director, The Meetings Show, said:

“Over the last six months The Meetings Show team has worked tirelessly, engaging with our valued stakeholders and advisory board, to find a solution to enable event and meetings professionals to meet and help stimulate and support the recovery of our sector.

“The health and wellbeing of everyone involved in, and visiting the show, has always been at the heart of our plans and we had hoped that we would be able to offer a hybrid format. But unfortunately, with cases of Covid-19 rising in the UK and the tightening of Government regulations, after extensive talks with key industry representatives, exhibitors, visitors, partners and associations, this week we have had to make the difficult decision to switch The Meetings Show to one that is completely virtual.

“As we have already sourced a fantastic platform to deliver the virtual element of our show, we are confident that we will deliver an event this year that will bring the world’s meetings, events and incentives community together in a secure way.

“Indeed, the number of people registering to attend the virtual show since opening has exceeded our expectations. We already have buyers representing the likes of Amazon, AstraZeneca, BCD, EY, George P Johnson, Helms Briscoe, MCI, Lexus, Natwest, Sony, Unilever and Visa among those already signed up, indicating there’s a strong appetite for the event.

“And, over the three days visitors can expect to meet with a complete range of domestic and international exhibitors including Visit Britain, London & Partners, Liverpool City Council, Newcastle Gateshead Initiative, Hong Kong Tourism Board, Penang Convention Bureau, Las Vegas, NYC & Co, Istanbul CVB, Conventions Malta as well as Arora Group, Marriott Hotel Group and MacDonald Hotels.

“Our brilliant live and on demand education programme that features a fantastic line up of speakers and many hours of content, will now be delivered entirely on our virtual platform, where all pre-qualified buyers will also be able to seamlessly meet exhibitors and network no matter where they are.

“Over the coming days we will continue to liaise and have open and honest dialogue with our exhibitors, visitors and other stakeholders to discuss the changes and ensure that all existing registrations to the live event will now be able to access the virtual platform.

“The entire team would like to take the opportunity to thank the world’s meetings, events and incentives community for their support in helping to ensure that we can connect the industry and make The Meetings Show happen in 2020.”

For more information and to register to attend visit https://www.themeetingsshow.com/welcome