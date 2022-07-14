The Meetings Industry Association announces new partnership with MeetingsInn to offer quality standard to pubs and inns

Meetings Industry Association (mia) has joined forces with MeetingsInn to offer its nationally recognised AIM quality standard to the pubs and inns featured on its online venue finding tool.

Officially unveiled last night at MeetingsInn’s Discovery Forum where the audience discussed ‘Why do pubs make great meeting venues?’ planners discovered how they can be assured that quality, safety and operational excellence come as standard when selecting an AIM Small Venue.

AIM Small Venue accreditation, which was launched by the mia last year after its AIM Secure accreditation was enhanced, enables smaller properties the opportunity to showcase their ability to deliver a first-class meetings experience.

Kerrin MacPhie, chief executive of the mia, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with MeetingsInn to offer their collection of pubs and inns an accreditation scheme that’s specifically dedicated to business meetings and events. Pubs and inns provide fantastic off-site venues to either reunite workforces or hold face-to-face meetings, but it is imperative that organisers can choose a venue that knows how to host their meeting professionally as well as following the correct protocols for the safety of everyone. Displaying the mia’s AIM Small Venues standard and adopting the practices to support it, will go a long way to doing just that.”

Andrew Winterburn, director of MeetingsInn, said: “MeetingsInn is delighted to be working with the mia in helping to offer an AIM accreditation designed for small venues especially for the pub and inn sector. We know that high quality standards are an important factor in the meetings planner’s decision-making process. Pubs and inns with the AIM accreditation will provide planners more confidence in booking their small business meetings, as well as the opportunity to join a much bigger meetings and events community. MeetingsInn is focused on helping to drive best practice as we help to bring the pub and in sector and the meetings industry together.”

Qualifying AIM Small Venues are required to complete a stringent self-assessment that is reviewed and examines the property’s provision of facilities, legal compliance and customer service levels.

To find out more about the mia’s AIM Small Venues, please visit: https://www.mia-uk.org/AIM-Small-Venues