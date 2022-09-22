The London Summer Event Show sets sail on the brand NEW Oceandiva London

We are overjoyed to announce that we will be hosting the award-winning London Summer Event Show at the soon-to-open, revolutionary and first of its kind – Oceandiva London. The Show is gearing up to be the biggest and best yet, with over 150 venues and suppliers showcasing their finest event offerings during this exclusive, two day Summer celebration on the water.

Oceandiva London, in collaboration with the UK’s leading events and hospitality supplier – Smart Group, will be the UK’s first CO2-neutral venue on the Thames, which will revolutionise the events and hospitality sector. Coming to London in Autumn 2022, Oceandiva London is going to be the hottest venue to hit the London event scene this year and we are certain it won’t disappoint.

Sam Gill CEO at Story Events, commented: “We have been working with the Smart venue portfolio for many years to deliver great events for our clients, so to have the Show within the launch programme for Oceandiva London represents a continuation of this successful and established partnership. With so many great brands already confirming their stands, it is clear that this landmark new venue will attract huge interest from exhibitors and visitors alike.”

Oceandiva London will be the largest floating events space on the Thames, measuring 86m in length and 17m in breadth; spanning three decks and capable of hosting large-scale events on water that have never been seen before. Attracting UK and international clients, the ship has 2,625m2 with space to host glamorous receptions, gala dinners, cutting edge product launches and brand activations inside and ‘al fresco’ for up to 1,500 guests standing and 600 seated.

Greg Lawson, CEO Smart Group Ltd commented, “We are delighted to be hosting The London Summer Event Show in February 2023 on board our latest, revolutionary CO2 neutral venue, Oceandiva London! We are proud to have exhibited at Story’s Shows for many years now, which has become an invaluable event in our calendar allowing innovative brands and exhibitors to come together, share creative ideas and celebrate hospitality. We look forward to welcoming you all on board Oceandiva next year!”

To discuss exhibiting and sponsorship opportunities, please email hello@londonsummereventshow.com or give the team a call on 020 7870 9303.

Although registration isn’t officially open, if you would like to visit the Show, you can pre-register your interest now and be the first to hear about all of the exciting surprises we have lined up for you.