The London Classic Car Show returns to Olympia London

One of the UK’s most famous live car shows is back for a ninth year at the iconic West London venue from 24 to 26 February.

This February sees The London Classic Car Show, the capital’s premier automotive event, return to Olympia London for the first time since 2020.

The show is the season-opening event on the classic car scene and will bring together enthusiasts, collectors and buyers under Olympia London’s iconic roof over three days from 24 to 26 February.

Visitors to the event will be able to take in some of the most famous motor vehicles of the last century. Features will mark the 60-year anniversary of the Porsche 911 all the way to paying homage to the Austin Metro, once a staple on any UK street and now with less than 200 units on our roads.

Alongside the abundance of cars to take in, aficionados will even be able to get their hands on some of the most desired vehicles going thanks to a live auction of 100 classic and collector motors on the Saturday.

Historic Auctioneers will be taking the rostrum to put some incredible cars up for sale including Jaguar, Chevrolet and Aston Martin. They are predicting that certain models will be going under the hammer for up to £400,000.

On top of all that there will be a host of extra features to give an unforgettable experience including live music, guest speakers and some surprise appearances from motoring legends.

The ninth year of the show taking place in West London re-opens the latest chapter in Olympia London’s rich 118 year old history of holding motor shows, with the venue having hosted the International Motor Show at its site from 1905.