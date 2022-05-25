The latest digital PR strategies to promote your next event

Effective digital promotion can directly impact the success of your event and can help you establish a trusted reputation with a large audience. In this article, we will be sharing the latest digital PR strategies that you can use to promote your next event.

We hope the strategies we share will support you in your efforts to increase brand engagement and boost event attendance.

Optimise Your Event Website

The first step in your online promotion strategy is to optimise your website. This will increase engagement and help you reach a wider audience with news of your event. Whether you have chosen to host your event virtually or in person, it’s important your audience can find out the details on your website.

We suggest creating a dedicated event page on your website that details all the information your audience needs to know, such as event location, starting time, ticket costs, and anything else you consider relevant. You might also want to provide an FAQ section where viewers can have their questions answered.

By optimising your website to promote your event, you can attract a much larger audience and expect a higher number of attendees on the day..

Create Engaging Content

Nothing says digital event promotion quite like engaging content. Now, the truth is that we all engage with different types of content. Some people like to read articles while others like to watch videos. Therefore, we recommend creating a variety of content types in order to appeal to and engage a wide audience.

If you’re not sure how to create engaging content or what kind of content to create, here are some ideas: infographics, videos, images, podcast episodes, and more. If you want to get the word out there about your event, you need to promote it as widely as possible and content creation helps you do this.

A great place to start is to promote your content on the platforms you control, such as your social media accounts or website. This will allow you to reach your target audience. Then, you can branch out and write promotional pieces for magazines, create infographics for printed flyers, and start a YouTube channel. There are so many possibilities!

Link Building

When you’re getting ready to launch your event, it’s fair to say that you have plenty to think about. However, this is the time to really get ahead of the competition. While other event companies are busy finalising vendor bookings and perfecting schedules, you should be focusing on promotion. After all, there’s not much point planning an event that nobody knows about yet.

Link building is an excellent digital marketing strategy many event planners and PR experts use to promote events online. Hive19, specialist link builders, says to “Use customised outreach to create relationships with topically relevant publishers. There are no shortcuts, [link building is] a meticulous and continuous process of researching, pitching and producing quality content that both journalists and website editors want to feature, and real audiences want to engage with.”

Through link building, you can earn valuable backlinks from high authority domains that increase traffic to your event’s website and provide real value by strengthening your domain. Link building with reputable companies is one of the best digital PR strategies available to promote your next event.

Utilise Your Email Signature

This might sound like an odd suggestion, however your email signature can be an excellent place to promote your event (if done well). An engaging email signature that beautifully promotes your event can pique the interest of your email recipients and encourage them to click through to your website to find out more.

According to HubSpot, “You’re most likely already using your own email signature to provide information about who you are and where you work. But you can take this practice to the next level by updating your signature to reflect the marketing campaigns you are running today.”

If you want to earn those email signature click throughs, it’s important to keep it short. Nobody reads lengthy emails, let alone wordy email signatures. So, keep it short and to the point. Only include information that is absolutely essential and you’ll encourage a higher number of click throughs.

Promote on Social Media

Social media is one of the greatest promotional tools you have available. To start with, it’s completely free and it’s an excellent way to build an engaged following and create momentum for your next event.

By being active on social media, you can create a loyal community and promote your event as widely as possible. Over 4.62 billion people use social media and engage with its content. So, your social media channels present the perfect opportunity to reach a wider audience and dramatically increase the number of participants at your event.

We recommend creating a memorable hashtag for your event. This will ensure everything you or your audience posts in the run-up to, during, or after your event is easily found. What’s more, it will help you create a memorable presence across your social media channels.

Offer Early Bird Discounts

We all love a good deal! And your event is no exception. If you want to attract more people to your event, you need to attract them in and early bird discounts are a great way to do this.

Offering early bird discounts encourages your audience to register for your event sooner rather than later in order to access the discount. This helps secure event participants sooner and build up interest in the run-up to your event.

Final Words

So, there you have it, the latest and greatest digital PR strategies to help you promote your next event. We hope the strategies we’ve shared help you promote your next event successfully so that you have a large and engaged audience on the day!