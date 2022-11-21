The kickstart to the Future of Festivals 2022 in the Arena Berlin!

Next Friday the 25th and Saturday the 26th of November 2022 the second edition of the Future of Festivals will take place in the Arena Berlin. It is the industry meeting for all organizers, service providers, associations, decision makers and trainees from the festival sector.

Robert Stolt, executive director of Future of Festivals: “We can’t wait to welcome the guests to Berlin one more time. Our team is working non-stop to offer the participants a great event to send a positive signal for the upcoming festival season. Exhibitors, speakers and guests can look forward to great encounters and an excellent program that will provide enough impetus for further discussions and sustainable developments.”

The Future of Festivals 2022 under the motto “Taking stock after the festival summer 2022 and looking ahead to the festival season 2023”

This summer, the festival industry really got going again and celebrated a promising comeback. Following this start, special attention is being paid to future-prooﬁng the industry, strengthening it in the long term and offering further prospects in all areas. Accordingly, the Future of Festivals is divided into the following three areas: Exhibition, Congress und Campus.

Exhibition – Discover and try out

On the more than 6,500 m² area (plus outdoor area) of the Arena Berlin, more than 200 service providers and companies present innovative solutions and novelties of the next festival season. Every corner of the event space has been occupied, making Future of Festivals completely sold out for 2022. Among the exhibitors are companies such as Zeppelin Rental GmbH, eps GmbH, Music Declares Emergency, LLeyendecker (eventsolutions) and HKES Eventlogistik GmbH. But also many international companies like Lust For Live (Belgium), P!csane (Poland) or Lapee (Denmark) present their innovations and ﬁnd their way to Berlin.

Congress – Discuss, Understand and Activate

The internationality is also reﬂected in the congress area. More than 100 speakers will present various topics in keynotes or master classes and discuss various topics that move festival organizers in panel discussions. International speakers include Vlad Yaremchuk (Atlas Festival / Music Saves UA), Cathi Krämer (Rock am Ring) and Andreas Groth Clausen (Rosklide Festival). With topics such as ,,Recession 2023 -Will the festival become a luxury good?”, the current developments that concern all festival enthusiasts will be discussed. The focus here is primarily on bringing into the discourse not only fundamental topics but also specialist aspects such as in the panel discussion ,,The only good system is a sound system”, which are close to the needs of festival visitors*. Other highlights among the speakers are Alexandra von Samson (Lollapalooza), Maximilian Broja (Wacken Open Air), Cindy Rosenkranz (Helene Beach Festival), Stephan Thanscheidt (FKP Scorpio), Carina Wagner (Parookaville), Felix Schon (Pferdefestival), Wiebke Wöltjen (Deichbrand) and Michael Fritz (Viva Con Agua).

Campus – Experience, Learn & Network

The Campus area for on-site exchange and networking has been specially designed for schoolchildren, students and young professionals and will be a particular focus of the event this year. The representatives of various educational institutions such as IST University, GPB Vocational School SAE University, Vocational School for Media Technology | b-trend-setting or Event Academy Baden-Baden offer specially tailored offers for pupils, trainees, students and young professionals for networking and further education. In addition, companies such as PRG Crew or Satis&fy, which are looking for skilled workers, will be presenting themselves.

FOF Innovation Award 2022 for ventures and festivals

The FOF Innovation Award 2022 will be presented on Friday evening and the ﬁnalists have already been selected. In the voting, only the festival organizers on site have the ﬁnal say and vote live via app for their favorite. What is new is that there will be two categories. Companies that focus on creating extraordinary projects, ideas, apps, etc. for the event industry and festivals that have the courage to simply try out new things can apply. The program will be accompanied by a laudatory speech by former festival operator and member of the Bundestag Daniel Schneider (SPD / MdB).

The Future of Festivals app

For the ﬁrst time, the Future of Festivals will have an ofﬁcial event app (available in the Google Play Store or App Store). It provides all information and updates on the speakers, panel discussions, exhibitors and users can compile their own personal program schedules.

More than just a trade fair: Future of Festivals 2022

Besides the ofﬁcial offer, there are many other novelties to discover at the event. The ﬁrst guests will receive a goodie bag of abandoned tents from the last festival season. Moreover, at the exhibitor ReTent everyone can hand in his broken tent. There will be occasional satellite events at the booths, some surprise concerts, a Kids Space unique to fairs and an area hosting various workshops over the two days. The event invites you to discover much more around festivals.