The Kia Oval joins the Association of Event Venues

The Association of Event Venues (AEV) has announced that the Kia Oval, London, has joined the organisation as its newest member.

The home of Surrey County Cricket Club since 1845, The Kia Oval has expanded a great deal since, and now hosts over 2,000 events every year.

Charlie Hodgson, managing director of the Kia Oval, explained why the cricket ground had chosen to join the AEV: “AEV membership offers us great access to industry intelligence, shared best practice, and the chance to contribute our historic venue experience to the venue community.”

The AEV serves an event venue community, focusing on creating platforms that service industry needs. It is run by members for members through an elected council of representatives.

Rachel Parker, AEV director, commented on the latest member: “It’s a privilege to welcome The Kia Oval as our latest member, with its iconic place in sporting history and superb reputation as an event venue. Each time a new venue joins us, regardless of type, all our members benefit from its contributions, whether they’re through surveys, working groups or benchmarking initiatives, or simply coming to one of our events and meeting industry colleagues.”